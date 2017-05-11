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All Photos/bath/lighting : table/counters : stone

Bathroom Table Lighting Stone Counters Design Photos and Ideas

The showers and bathrooms, positioned along the exterior walls, benefit from natural light and ventilation.
Design Studio of Yuriy Zimenko Designer: Zimenko Yuriy Site: https://zimenko.ua