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All Photos/bath/lighting : table

Bathroom Table Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

White finishes meet light wood in the stylish bathrooms.
The showers and bathrooms, positioned along the exterior walls, benefit from natural light and ventilation.
Design Studio of Yuriy Zimenko Designer: Zimenko Yuriy Site: https://zimenko.ua