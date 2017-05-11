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All Photos/bath/lighting : floor/sinks : vessel

Bathroom Floor Lighting Vessel Sinks Design Photos and Ideas

The Studio vanity unit from Swoon was designed so that it works well in both small and large bathrooms, with lots of flexibility in terms of color, basin, wall or floor mount, and with or without a tap or faucet hole for wall-mount or regular faucet locations.
A West Elm rug in the bedroom.