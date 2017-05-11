Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/bath/lighting : floor

Bathroom Floor Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The serene wood-clad sauna.
designed by Estúdio Minke
designed by Estúdio Minke
The Studio vanity unit from Swoon was designed so that it works well in both small and large bathrooms, with lots of flexibility in terms of color, basin, wall or floor mount, and with or without a tap or faucet hole for wall-mount or regular faucet locations.
Swoon's Studio line of bathroom vanities and simple and minimalist, with slender legs and a single pull drawer for the vanity.
A West Elm rug in the bedroom.
Design Studio of Yuriy Zimenko Designer: Zimenko Yuriy Site: https://zimenko.ua
The approximately 3,950-square-foot, three-story Mothership includes two bedrooms and two full baths.
Master bathroom with views to the valley-VILLA CP