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All Photos/bath/lighting : accent/walls : mosaic tile

Bathroom Accent Lighting Mosaic Tile Walls Design Photos and Ideas

A bathroom with a corner shower.
Herringbone floor tile is consistent with the wood floors throughout the home, while a wall of mosaic tile makes an eye-catching backdrop to the vanity.
Artistic Tile’s Blue Fan Club glass mosaic tile is a focal point in the shower. The sink console is composed of Nero Marquina marble and polished nickel by Michael Smith For Town by Kallista. The polished nickel hardware is also by Michael Smith For Town. Above the sink, Sperry wall sconces by Hudson Valley Lighting flank a Restoration Hardware glass moulded mirror. The ceiling light is vintage.
The bathroom features an alabaster and unlacquered brass Melange sconce by Kelly Wearstler.
The revamped bathroom features Ann Sacks Lume glass mosaic tile on the walls and Artistic Tile’s Belgium Blue Matte on the floor. A Restoration Hardware Varese brass-and-bronze mirror hangs above the Calacatta gold marble and unlacquered brass vanity by Kallista.
The wet room has a venetian plaster wall finish and 2" marble hex tile for a backsplash. The floors are also plaster.
The team wrapped the room in floor-to-ceiling penny tile with black epoxy grout. The vanity is a custom build from the contractor.
Even in the bathrooms, there are moments of bright color: a yellow faucet, a pink and yellow vanity, a yellow towel heater. The mosaic tile on the floor is of a different color than that of the walls, but together they create a pleasing backdrop for the bolder tones in the small room.
The patterns on the walls symbolize video game pixelation to evoke a sense of virtual reality.
The master bath is a private retreat, complete with mosaic tiles, quartz countertops, and warm wood accents. The large soaking tub is an ideal location to enjoy the Midwestern views with the changing seasons.
In the 1930s in Australia, bungalows that were built in the Arts and Crafts style were often designed to have their decorative
Bathrooms are finished with marbles slabs, marble penny tile and pickled white oak.