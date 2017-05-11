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All Photos/bath/lighting : accent/tubs : whirlpool

Bathroom Accent Lighting Whirlpool Tubs Design Photos and Ideas

The spa-like bathroom of Casa Myhrer Hauge offers sweeping views of the surrounding landscape. Gudmundur Jonsson Arkitektkontor wanted the design to play off of nature, not encroach on it.
The master bath has “his and her” dressing rooms and a spa bath.
Bathroom