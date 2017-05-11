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All Photos/bath/lighting : accent/tubs : drop in

Bathroom Accent Lighting Drop In Tubs Design Photos and Ideas

Daltile Keystone tiles in Waterfall were used throughout the expanded bathroom alongside a coordinating shower curtain from Quiet Town.
Ann Sacks Terrazzo Renata tile covers the primary bath, with a vanity composed of Polaris cabinets by Abet Laminati in Noir Pol 2902, and a Corian “Glacier White” counter and backsplash.
Signorino wall tiles in opal white meet Lapege’s Colombino RB36 porcelain floor tiles.
Here, Gym Space is combined with Scavolini’s Aquo bathroom line. The dark wood wall bars (in the Core colorway) are fitted with various equipment—such as a lamp and containers in a matte Anthracite finish. Additional exercise accessories include an eco-leather bench and a matte black structure and traction bar.
A horizontal glass pane stretches the length of the bathroom, illuminating the redesigned space from above.
A classic scheme in the apartment bathroom utilizes white subway tile and two-inch black hex tile, both from Nemo. The vanity was sourced from IKEA, and a Cedar & Moss sconces flank the mirror.
The team wrapped the room in floor-to-ceiling penny tile with black epoxy grout. The vanity is a custom build from the contractor.
Rose stenciled her bathroom tile with a pattern from Dizzy Duck Designs on Etsy.
The master bath has “his and her” dressing rooms and a spa bath.
The master bath features a double shower and a sunken marble bathtub that overlook views of a glass-walled winter garden.
The guest bath, located in the lower level of the house, has a tub by Wetstyle. LED lights are recessed in a channel along the drywall ceiling.
Master Bathroom