Bathroom Accent Lighting Vessel Sinks Design Photos and Ideas

Another one of the home's three bathrooms.
In the bathroom, a wall-mounted vanity saves floor space, and charcoal penny tiles sync with the dark-hued trim found throughout the house.
The wooden screens produce interesting shadows inside a bathroom and allow privacy from the adjacent terrace.
An engineered quartz counter tops a custom walnut vanity.
The terrazzo flooring continues in the three bathrooms.
A look at the bathroom sandwiched between the sauna and gym.
Geometric stonework accents the area around the sink.
An iron-and-glass bulkhead defines the main shower area.
The bathroom, which features a penny-tile floor, is relatively large—and even holds a soaking tub.
The patterns on the walls symbolize video game pixelation to evoke a sense of virtual reality.
The SPACESHIP sinks are made from Hisbalit glass mosaic and pink alabaster stone. The minimalist taps are polished brass.
A bathroom with a corner shower.
The updated hallway bathroom has a lot more personality with a Rejuvenation sink, a Wayfair faucet, and playful floor tile from a local tile shop. For a pop of color, the ceiling was painted Pink Ground by Farrow & Ball.
The powder room is a retreat from the main living areas. The firm set off the Victorian ash storage and mirror unit by surrounding it with black hexagon tile. A "sky tunnel" in the ceiling floods the room with natural light.
One of the home's three bathrooms.
The bathroom in guest room 7
The bathroom in guest room 3
The home's bathroom, at the center of the paneled “box” is a soft, private, and relaxing respite.
The bathroom stucco ceiling has a surface that’s much more pleasing and varied than the standard dropped bathroom ceilings seen in most Stockholm homes.
The owner sought an elegant toilet solution, so the team opted for a Cinderella incinerator toilet—a product Latimer refers to as the “Rolls Royce of non-flushable toilets.”
The master bath features a double shower and a sunken marble bathtub that overlook views of a glass-walled winter garden.
The long and narrow master bathroom features Marmorino plaster walls, Fireclay tile, custom concrete sink, and Boffi Pipe faucets.
The master bath is a private retreat, complete with mosaic tiles, quartz countertops, and warm wood accents. The large soaking tub is an ideal location to enjoy the Midwestern views with the changing seasons.
The guest bathroom features an organically shaped wooden table, which is suspended on copper and rests against the textured stucco wall.
Canny 'The New' Powder Room
The light, clean profile of the vanity gives the bathroom a sense of spaciousness and modernity.
The interior bathroom can do double-duty as a mudroom, thanks to a secret door that enables exterior access. Additionally, that door delivers an "almost" outdoor showering experience, and has been designed so guests can use the restroom without disturbing others sleeping inside.
A deep earthy blue tile plays off the richness of the wood in this bathroom.
The powder room ceilings are designed to resemble abstract cloud formations. Beautiful wood joinery provides ample storage.
The guest bathroom sits hidden in a coral-colored arch volume off the kitchen.
Master ensuite with sliding mirror panels and view to green roof at tub

