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All Photos/bath/lighting : accent/sinks : drop in

Bathroom Accent Lighting Drop In Sinks Design Photos and Ideas

Daltile Keystone tiles in Waterfall were used throughout the expanded bathroom alongside a coordinating shower curtain from Quiet Town.
A terracotta vanity expands across the full length of the bathroom.
New plantings provide privacy for the glass-walled shower in the master bathroom. The matte black fixtures are by Phoenix.
“The split bathroom has been so helpful, and the lockers provide so much storage,” Tina says.
Crisp white paint modernizes the preserved cobalt blue counter. The mirror is from Rejuvenation.
Small-scale hex floor tiles work better with the home’s vintage—as does the new wainscot and Swedish reproduction wallpaper found at Walnut Wallpaper in Los Angeles. When Zachary couldn’t find the perfect antique for the vanity, the designer had one custom built.
Small, penny-shaped Carrara marble tiles add texture to the master and guest bathrooms, which share a similar template.
Timber accents in the lofty master bathroom comprise a simple Muji bench and a Hinoki wood soaking tub.
Pareschi worked with his father and fellow Scavolini designer, Gianni Pareschi, on the Gym Space design.
The vanity and toilet are height-adjustable to accommodate a range of users.
The bathroom can be accessed from the entry side of the apartment, as well as the bedroom via this door. Custom lighting is from PSLab.
The master bathroom has a simple tile treatment and wood storage units.
The couple turned a third bedroom into an en suite master bath by knocking down the walls between the two rooms, re-framing and building new walls, and adding plumbing and electrical.
Rose stenciled her bathroom tile with a pattern from Dizzy Duck Designs on Etsy.
Di Marmore marble floors and walls clad the master bathroom.
Spa-like bathrooms are the ideal place for a little R&R.
This prefabricated home in California sought to minimize waste in everything from the construction process to the appliances and fixtures inside. The sink in the powder room is made from recycled tires.
The owner sought an elegant toilet solution, so the team opted for a Cinderella incinerator toilet—a product Latimer refers to as the “Rolls Royce of non-flushable toilets.”
Many modern bathroom vanities use marble to elevate the style while keeping things elegant. The marble vanity seen here blends seamlessly into the marble wall behind it. Meanwhile, a striking illuminated mirror adds visual interest.
The showers and bathrooms, positioned along the exterior walls, benefit from natural light and ventilation.
Bathroom
Guest Bathroom
The guest bath, located in the lower level of the house, has a tub by Wetstyle. LED lights are recessed in a channel along the drywall ceiling.
Wein House - Besonías Almeida arquitectos
Aranzazu House - Besonías Almeida arquitectos
In the bathroom, the vanity and sink are by Duravit.
There is also a bathroom with a freestanding tub on the upper level.
During the day, a skylight illuminates the master bathroom.
Bathrooms are finished with marbles slabs, marble penny tile and pickled white oak.
Bathroom