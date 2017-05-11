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All Photos/bath/lighting : accent/showers : enclosed

Bathroom Accent Lighting Enclosed Showers Design Photos and Ideas

The Elene Mirror by Elegant Lighting is placed with a Dimple Sconce by RBW. The Lav faucet is by Artos.
A bathroom with a corner shower.
The shower has concrete tile from Zia Tile which was painstakingly cut to follow the angle of the ceiling. The exterior wood screen provides privacy over the windows while allowing light in.
Since the couple think of the addition as an “extrusion,” they “carried that theme to the rest of the house with the vertical fixtures on the stair and the vertical slats in the bathroom vanity,” says Jason. The marble sink basins are from Stone Forest. The custom shape of the mirror swirls around lights from Rich Willing and Brilliant. Faucets from Rejuvenation are mounted on white oak backplates inset into the slats.
The new bathroom has Cle tile and custom limestone sinks that Emily found in a chance search online. "Marblebasinhub.com. They have incredible, incredible sinks," she says.
New plantings provide privacy for the glass-walled shower in the master bathroom. The matte black fixtures are by Phoenix.
Crisp white paint modernizes the preserved cobalt blue counter. The mirror is from Rejuvenation.
The tub backdrop is composed of bamboo-cut textured marble tile. “When the lights are on, it casts a really beautiful waterfall effect of light across the texture,” says Watts.
The new bathroom is in the former bedroom, and it’s primarily used by the bedroom occupants.
A Carrara marble counter lines the vanity, and a mirror stretches from wall to wall.
The wall opens up over the vanity so that there are views into the bedroom and backyard.
The Caesarstone and plywood vanity echoes the materials in the kitchen, as does the wall tile.
Artistic Tile’s Blue Fan Club glass mosaic tile is a focal point in the shower. The sink console is composed of Nero Marquina marble and polished nickel by Michael Smith For Town by Kallista. The polished nickel hardware is also by Michael Smith For Town. Above the sink, Sperry wall sconces by Hudson Valley Lighting flank a Restoration Hardware glass moulded mirror. The ceiling light is vintage.
The bathroom features an alabaster and unlacquered brass Melange sconce by Kelly Wearstler.
The revamped bathroom features Ann Sacks Lume glass mosaic tile on the walls and Artistic Tile’s Belgium Blue Matte on the floor. A Restoration Hardware Varese brass-and-bronze mirror hangs above the Calacatta gold marble and unlacquered brass vanity by Kallista.
A skylight and live plants in the bathroom shower supply the feeling of bathing outdoors.
A Hawaiian mango wood counter and shelving add texture and warmth in the bathroom.
In the smaller bathroom, Rossi embraced the cozy with dark paint and subway tile.
Small, penny-shaped Carrara marble tiles add texture to the master and guest bathrooms, which share a similar template.
In this shower, gentle gray shades and minimal bath fixtures from Kallista add to the home’s contemplative ambience.
Blonde wood wall bars are complimented by bathroom fittings from Scavolini’s Lagu line, including mustard yellow matte lacquered vanity units. The towel rail above the vanity sports a Gym Space storage shelf.
Pareschi worked with his father and fellow Scavolini designer, Gianni Pareschi, on the Gym Space design.
Mutina Puzzle Edge tile is complemented by plaster walls and a fir vanity.
In the master bath, frosted glass borrows light from the main spaces and maintains privacy.
The designers specified Nero Marquina tile in a 2"x12" honed finish to cover the bathroom floor "for a dramatic yet seamless look in the large master bathroom."
Sommer and Costello combined Derengge Two-Handle Faucets in matte black with the Lucent Light Shop Vortice Sconce over CB2 mirrors.
"We updated each of the guest bedrooms and full guest bathroom with whimsical tile and statement finishes," says the firm. The designers used a graphic patterned Merola tile on the floor, pairing it with a black vanity from IKEA and a CB2 Infinity Mirror. The light fixture is the Trent Austin Alguno 2-Light Vanity Light.
A floating vanity made of rift-sawn white oak with horizontal grain match and custom-routed channel pulls is now a storage powerhouse, corralling everything from toilet paper and towels to hair dryers and curling irons. The goal was to get everything off the counter, so the inset medicine cabinet is also wired for charging razors and electric toothbrushes. The sconces are from Cedar & Moss.
The vanity and toilet are height-adjustable to accommodate a range of users.
Another one of the home's three bathrooms.
Black-and-white cement tile syncs with the kitchen tile, and maintains the high-contrast motif throughout. A gold faucet gussies up the old sink, and a new mirror and sconces bring in more style than the clinical versions before.
Even the bathrooms feature a view.
The terrazzo flooring continues in the three bathrooms.
Di Marmore marble floors and walls clad the master bathroom.
The bathroom features an indoor/outdoor shower. The Wetstyle sink is outfitted with a Blu Bathworks faucet.
Massive stones have also been embedded into the guest bathroom.
Every bathroom comes equipped with a TWA toiletries kit.
The bathroom in guest room 3
The home's bathroom, at the center of the paneled “box” is a soft, private, and relaxing respite.
The bathroom stucco ceiling has a surface that’s much more pleasing and varied than the standard dropped bathroom ceilings seen in most Stockholm homes.
The owner sought an elegant toilet solution, so the team opted for a Cinderella incinerator toilet—a product Latimer refers to as the “Rolls Royce of non-flushable toilets.”
Bathroom
Guest Bathroom
Our shower/tub. This photo was taken just before we completed the final touches to our reclaimed southern yellow pine tub basin. It now has a drain & shower head/wand. Southern yellow pine is a naturally sappy wood, this is why we chose it. After sealing seams and glazing with a few coats of a two-part mirror coat, it's perfect! We love that it's a little different, custom, it's us.
The full bathroom includes Ann Sacks tiles, a wall-hung toilet and a black and white color scheme.
Master Bath with a View
Custom Guest Bath Vanity
Master ensuite with sliding mirror panels and view to green roof at tub
Master Bathroom
Master Bathroom