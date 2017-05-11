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All Photos/bath/lighting : accent/showers : corner

Bathroom Accent Lighting Corner Showers Design Photos and Ideas

Daltile Keystone tiles in Waterfall were used throughout the expanded bathroom alongside a coordinating shower curtain from Quiet Town.
The Elene Mirror by Elegant Lighting is placed with a Dimple Sconce by RBW. The Lav faucet is by Artos.
Now, a walk-in shower and soaking tub are tucked under the roof line.
The upstairs bathroom features a shower nook with a skylight. “You can look out and see palm trees,” Kuo says.
The shower has concrete tile from Zia Tile which was painstakingly cut to follow the angle of the ceiling. The exterior wood screen provides privacy over the windows while allowing light in.
The sleek wall-hung sink is made of Black Marquina and complemented by the texture of the terracotta floor tiles. The clay wall coating has a waterproof finish in the bathrooms.
The skylight illuminates the Vieques bathtub designed by Patricia Urquiola.
Since the couple think of the addition as an “extrusion,” they “carried that theme to the rest of the house with the vertical fixtures on the stair and the vertical slats in the bathroom vanity,” says Jason. The marble sink basins are from Stone Forest. The custom shape of the mirror swirls around lights from Rich Willing and Brilliant. Faucets from Rejuvenation are mounted on white oak backplates inset into the slats.
The wall of backsplash tile behind the sinks emphasizes the ceiling height.
The custom white oak vanity was given the same treatment as the storage in the family room.
Astra Walker faucets bedeck the vanity. The aged brass and honed marble “further reflect the human interaction with nature and time,” says Fox.
In the main bathroom, Artedomus Elba stone, a honed marble, covers the walls and floor.
A Carrara marble counter lines the vanity, and a mirror stretches from wall to wall.
A custom mirror was fitted to the wall space above the bespoke floating vanity. Cedar &amp; Moss sconces mounted over the mirror are sophisticated accents.
The wall opens up over the vanity so that there are views into the bedroom and backyard.
The Caesarstone and plywood vanity echoes the materials in the kitchen, as does the wall tile.
Artistic Tile’s Blue Fan Club glass mosaic tile is a focal point in the shower. The sink console is composed of Nero Marquina marble and polished nickel by Michael Smith For Town by Kallista. The polished nickel hardware is also by Michael Smith For Town. Above the sink, Sperry wall sconces by Hudson Valley Lighting flank a Restoration Hardware glass moulded mirror. The ceiling light is vintage.
The bathroom features an alabaster and unlacquered brass Melange sconce by Kelly Wearstler.
The revamped bathroom features Ann Sacks Lume glass mosaic tile on the walls and Artistic Tile’s Belgium Blue Matte on the floor. A Restoration Hardware Varese brass-and-bronze mirror hangs above the Calacatta gold marble and unlacquered brass vanity by Kallista.
A skylight and live plants in the bathroom shower supply the feeling of bathing outdoors.
A Hawaiian mango wood counter and shelving add texture and warmth in the bathroom.
Blonde wood wall bars are complimented by bathroom fittings from Scavolini’s Lagu line, including mustard yellow matte lacquered vanity units. The towel rail above the vanity sports a Gym Space storage shelf.
This bathroom features Idro components—including a mineral green matte lacquered vanity unit with a 10-centimeter-thick London Grey Fenix NTM top. The dark wood Core wall bars are bedecked with Gym Space components in the matte Anthracite finish. A leather strap attaches the mirror to the wall bar system.
Mutina Puzzle Edge tile is complemented by plaster walls and a fir vanity.
Now, a generous shower has a custom step-through window from Starr Windows & Doors to access the roof deck. Floors are Nero Marquina hexagon tile, and the custom vanity has a marble counter. A Kohler Purist faucet and Cedar & Moss sconce complete the look.
A floating vanity made of rift-sawn white oak with horizontal grain match and custom-routed channel pulls is now a storage powerhouse, corralling everything from toilet paper and towels to hair dryers and curling irons. The goal was to get everything off the counter, so the inset medicine cabinet is also wired for charging razors and electric toothbrushes. The sconces are from Cedar & Moss.
The bathroom can be accessed from the entry side of the apartment, as well as the bedroom via this door. Custom lighting is from PSLab.