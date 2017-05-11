All Photos/bath/lighting : accent/lighting : ceiling

32 Bathroom Accent Lighting Ceiling Lighting Design Photos And Ideas

A horizontal glass pane stretches the length of the bathroom, illuminating the redesigned space from above.
A classic scheme in the apartment bathroom utilizes white subway tile and two-inch black hex tile, both from Nemo. The vanity was sourced from IKEA, and a Cedar & Moss sconces flank the mirror.
Now, a generous shower has a custom step-through window from Starr Windows & Doors to access the roof deck. Floors are Nero Marquina hexagon tile, and the custom vanity has a marble counter. A Kohler Purist faucet and Cedar & Moss sconce complete the look.
The vanity and toilet are height-adjustable to accommodate a range of users.
Even in the bathrooms, there are moments of bright color: a yellow faucet, a pink and yellow vanity, a yellow towel heater. The mosaic tile on the floor is of a different color than that of the walls, but together they create a pleasing backdrop for the bolder tones in the small room.
A hall bathroom with blue fixtures.
The terrazzo flooring continues in the three bathrooms.
The renovation introduced green cement floor tile from Clé, a custom vanity with triangular brass pulls, and square wall tile that echoes the ceiling pattern.
The bathroom features an indoor/outdoor shower. The Wetstyle sink is outfitted with a Blu Bathworks faucet.
The bathroom, which features a penny-tile floor, is relatively large—and even holds a soaking tub.
Massive stones have also been embedded into the guest bathroom.
The master bath has “his and her” dressing rooms and a spa bath.
One of the home's three bathrooms.
The bathroom stucco ceiling has a surface that’s much more pleasing and varied than the standard dropped bathroom ceilings seen in most Stockholm homes.
The owner sought an elegant toilet solution, so the team opted for a Cinderella incinerator toilet—a product Latimer refers to as the “Rolls Royce of non-flushable toilets.”
Bathroom
Bathroom
Guest Bathroom
Canny 'The New' Powder Room
Master Bath with a View
The Master Bath, a component of the expansion completed by Escher GuneWardena, includes a double vanity, black slate flooring, a walk-in shower, and expansive views of the pool and gardens beyond.
Powder room with borrowed light from glass ceiling over hung wall sink
Master ensuite with sliding mirror panels and view to green roof at tub
Bathroom with borrowed light and view across a double height volume
Bathroom
Master Bathroom
Master Bathroom

