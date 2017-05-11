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All Photos/bath/lighting : accent/floors : terrazzo

Bathroom Accent Lighting Terrazzo Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Ann Sacks Terrazzo Renata tile covers the primary bath, with a vanity composed of Polaris cabinets by Abet Laminati in Noir Pol 2902, and a Corian “Glacier White” counter and backsplash.
Terrazzo clads the shower and bath. All of the brass faucets in the apartment are from Vola.
The terrazzo flooring continues in the three bathrooms.
A custom vanity topped with marble floats against a wall clad in Fireclay Tile. The mirrors are by Wayfair and the sconces from Allied Maker.