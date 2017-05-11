Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/bath/lighting : accent/floors : terra cotta tile

Bathroom Accent Lighting Terra Cotta Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The sleek wall-hung sink is made of Black Marquina and complemented by the texture of the terracotta floor tiles. The clay wall coating has a waterproof finish in the bathrooms.
The skylight illuminates the Vieques bathtub designed by Patricia Urquiola.
The master bathroom has a simple tile treatment and wood storage units.
A hall bathroom with blue fixtures.