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All Photos/bath/lighting : accent/floors : limestone

Bathroom Accent Lighting Limestone Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The serene wood-clad sauna.
The soaking tub is fashioned from the same Elba Dolomite as the vanity for continuity.
Limestone floor tiles sync with a vanity counter formed in Elba Dolomite, complete with integrated sinks of the same material. Thassos Marble Kit Kat Tiles cover the wall. The mirror is a Robson Rak-designed mirror cabinet painted in Dulux Natural White.