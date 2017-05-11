Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/bath/lighting : accent/floors : dark hardwood

Bathroom Accent Lighting Dark Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The focal point is a deep soaking tub clad in marble. Abundant walnut cabinetry and a marble counter adhere to the predominant material palette. The flooring is stained oak.
Custom Alison Rose of Artistic Tile completes the decadent scene, with marble accents on the floor and walls.
Every bathroom comes equipped with a TWA toiletries kit.
Simple, white tile extends from floor-to-ceiling in the bathroom. A clerestory window draws in daylight, further reflecting off the glossy surfaces to create a light-filled interior space.
The long and narrow master bathroom features Marmorino plaster walls, Fireclay tile, custom concrete sink, and Boffi Pipe faucets.