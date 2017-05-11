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All Photos/bath/lighting : accent/floors : cement tile

Bathroom Accent Lighting Cement Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Picking up on shades of blue used elsewhere, a blue cement tile from Zia Tile brightens the primary bathroom. The shower is lined with tile from Daltile.
The guest bath features punchy Clé tile flooring and a mirror and sconce from Schoolhouse Electric.
A floating vanity saves space in the petite footprint. Cement tile covers the floor.
Black-and-white cement tile syncs with the kitchen tile, and maintains the high-contrast motif throughout. A gold faucet gussies up the old sink, and a new mirror and sconces bring in more style than the clinical versions before.
The renovation introduced green cement floor tile from Clé, a custom vanity with triangular brass pulls, and square wall tile that echoes the ceiling pattern.