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All Photos/bath/lighting : accent/counters : quartzite

Bathroom Accent Lighting Quartzite Counters Design Photos and Ideas

The custom walnut vanity from Northcoast Modern is topped with quartz. A new window brings in more light and a view of the river and trees.
The wall opens up over the vanity so that there are views into the bedroom and backyard.
The Caesarstone and plywood vanity echoes the materials in the kitchen, as does the wall tile.
Rose stenciled her bathroom tile with a pattern from Dizzy Duck Designs on Etsy.
Every bathroom comes equipped with a TWA toiletries kit.
In the master bath, an IKEA vanity with matte black wall faucets from the Jason Wu for Brizio collection continue the simple, contemporary feel of the home. Skylights allow light to enter even the most private of spaces.
Custom Guest Bath Vanity