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All Photos/bath/lighting : accent/counters : concrete

Bathroom Accent Lighting Concrete Counters Design Photos and Ideas

The Elene Mirror by Elegant Lighting is placed with a Dimple Sconce by RBW. The Lav faucet is by Artos.
One of the home's three bathrooms.
Wein House - Besonías Almeida arquitectos
Aranzazu House - Besonías Almeida arquitectos