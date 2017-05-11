Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/bath/floors : rug/walls : ceramic tile

Bathroom Rug Floors Ceramic Tile Walls Design Photos and Ideas

Another one of the home's five bathrooms. Horizontal windows brighten the room from above.
Modern elements blend with rustic materials in the bath, including an open tile shower, marble step, and brass ceiling light from Cedar + Moss.
The home’s bathrooms feature Lacava undermount sinks, Hansgrohe fixtures, and Duravit toilets. Natural light filters in through a skylight above the vanity.
The master bath of Highlands Ranch features twin Duravit cabinets with concrete sinks, all lit from above by an automated skylight. SGS' design provides passive cooling when coupled with the garden-level windows. The ocean view shower provides a seamless indoor/outdoor bathing experience.
The bathroom features an indoor/outdoor shower. The Wetstyle sink is outfitted with a Blu Bathworks faucet.
The new master bathroom was expanded. The maroon sink was moved to a new location and has a more sculptural feel.
Samuel designed the custom vanity simply adorned with a Kohler Vox sink. The wall-mounted faucet is the Kohler Purist line and sconces are Cedar & Moss.
In the bathroom, 6" hexagon tiles from Fireclay line the wall above the tub, which is Kohler's Underscore Vibracoustic Bathtub surrounded by a custom frame finished with polished concrete.