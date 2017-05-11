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All Photos/bath/floors : rug/tubs : drop in

Bathroom Rug Floors Drop In Tubs Design Photos and Ideas

The stunning master bath.
In the bathroom, 6" hexagon tiles from Fireclay line the wall above the tub, which is Kohler's Underscore Vibracoustic Bathtub surrounded by a custom frame finished with polished concrete.