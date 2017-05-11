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All Photos/bath/floors : rug/tubs : alcove

Bathroom Rug Floors Alcove Tubs Design Photos and Ideas

The master bathroom is a calming oasis of marble. The couple often relax here for a moment of tranquility.
The kid's bathroom on the second floor is lined with white penny tile and white square tiles in a running bond pattern. The wallpaper is from Juju papers.
The master bathroom features Terrazzo tile from Terrazzio and American walnut cabinetry.
Designed by Hungarian studio POSITION Collective, this 2,099-square-foot, two-story villa on Rezeda Street in the Pest area of Budapest is home to a family of four. Within, herringbone wood floors, geometric details on the ceilings, quirky lighting, furniture with interesting textures and colors, and framed artwork and photography come together to create a jaw-dropping contemporary home.