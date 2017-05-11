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All Photos/bath/floors : rug/toilets : one piece

Bathroom Rug Floors One Piece Toilets Design Photos and Ideas

The home’s bathrooms feature Lacava undermount sinks, Hansgrohe fixtures, and Duravit toilets. Natural light filters in through a skylight above the vanity.
The trailer is hooked up to running water, however it features a waterless composting toilet from Separett. In the winter, there is on-demand hot water for luxurious bathing. The deep, repurposed stock tank tub is one of the couple's favorite things about the renovation.
Black accents and patterns breath life into the bathroom with a freestanding tub.
A vintage Beni Ourain rug from Mehraban in London Angeles.
The oversized custom made concrete trough sink sits on a bronze base with a beautiful patina, industrial coper piping and taps. The mirror, which is suspended from the ceiling by braided leather straps, was manufactured by PSS Design Cult. An xl oval NativeStone bathtub.