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All Photos/bath/floors : rug/sinks : vessel

Bathroom Rug Floors Vessel Sinks Design Photos and Ideas

Another one of the home's five bathrooms. Horizontal windows brighten the room from above.
The new master bathroom was expanded. The maroon sink was moved to a new location and has a more sculptural feel.
The trailer is hooked up to running water, however it features a waterless composting toilet from Separett. In the winter, there is on-demand hot water for luxurious bathing. The deep, repurposed stock tank tub is one of the couple's favorite things about the renovation.
A West Elm rug in the bedroom.
The curved master bath in the cottage includes curved built-in seating, a Victoria Albert soaking tub, and two vanities with make-up lighting.
The downstairs bathroom features a waterfall shower. A glass shower enclosure (not pictured) has also been installed.
An old brass jam pan has been repurposed into the bathroom sink, while the tap is a reclaimed French copper kettle.
"Historically, this topmost room would have housed the silk weavers' rooms, but the room is now Zen, one where you might relax into a freestanding tub or sink into a bed of plumped up pillows," says Eayrs.
Built-in shelves and an unframed mirror give the bathroom vanity a clean and streamlined look.
A vintage Beni Ourain rug from Mehraban in London Angeles.
The oversized custom made concrete trough sink sits on a bronze base with a beautiful patina, industrial coper piping and taps. The mirror, which is suspended from the ceiling by braided leather straps, was manufactured by PSS Design Cult. An xl oval NativeStone bathtub.
Samuel designed the custom vanity simply adorned with a Kohler Vox sink. The wall-mounted faucet is the Kohler Purist line and sconces are Cedar & Moss.
The master bathroom features Terrazzo tile from Terrazzio and American walnut cabinetry.
Designed by Hungarian studio POSITION Collective, this 2,099-square-foot, two-story villa on Rezeda Street in the Pest area of Budapest is home to a family of four. Within, herringbone wood floors, geometric details on the ceilings, quirky lighting, furniture with interesting textures and colors, and framed artwork and photography come together to create a jaw-dropping contemporary home.