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All Photos/bath/floors : rug/showers : enclosed

Bathroom Rug Floors Enclosed Showers Design Photos and Ideas

Another one of the home's five bathrooms. Horizontal windows brighten the room from above.
The home’s bathrooms feature Lacava undermount sinks, Hansgrohe fixtures, and Duravit toilets. Natural light filters in through a skylight above the vanity.
The bathroom features an indoor/outdoor shower. The Wetstyle sink is outfitted with a Blu Bathworks faucet.
The master bedroom also has a marble-clad ensuite bathroom.
The shower is lined with matte white squares with an irregular, handmade feel, Matte white square penny tiles are used for the shower floor.
Penny tile and blond wood lockers with brass hardware bedeck the shower room.
The stunning master bath.
An ensuite bathroom is shared by two of the bedrooms.
The master bathroom features Terrazzo tile from Terrazzio and American walnut cabinetry.
The zen-like spa bathroom.