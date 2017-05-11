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All Photos/bath/floors : rug/lighting : ceiling

Bathroom Rug Floors Ceiling Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Modern elements blend with rustic materials in the bath, including an open tile shower, marble step, and brass ceiling light from Cedar + Moss.
The home’s bathrooms feature Lacava undermount sinks, Hansgrohe fixtures, and Duravit toilets. Natural light filters in through a skylight above the vanity.
The master bath of Highlands Ranch features twin Duravit cabinets with concrete sinks, all lit from above by an automated skylight. SGS' design provides passive cooling when coupled with the garden-level windows. The ocean view shower provides a seamless indoor/outdoor bathing experience.
The bathroom features an indoor/outdoor shower. The Wetstyle sink is outfitted with a Blu Bathworks faucet.
The trailer is hooked up to running water, however it features a waterless composting toilet from Separett. In the winter, there is on-demand hot water for luxurious bathing. The deep, repurposed stock tank tub is one of the couple's favorite things about the renovation.
The kid's bathroom on the second floor is lined with white penny tile and white square tiles in a running bond pattern. The wallpaper is from Juju papers.
A clawfoot tub was installed beneath the window and can be seen from the bedroom. The semi-enclosed shower room is lined in white subway tile while sage green penny tiles cover the floors.
The stunning master bath.
A vintage Beni Ourain rug from Mehraban in London Angeles.
For the heart of the space, Hale designed a double vanity—fabricated with wood from the original house—around an existing column. The pendant is by Lindsey Adelman.