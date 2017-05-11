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All Photos/bath/floors : rug/floors : medium hardwood

Bathroom Rug Floors Medium Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The primary bath features a large clawfoot tub and offers direct outdoor access.
The trailer is hooked up to running water, however it features a waterless composting toilet from Separett. In the winter, there is on-demand hot water for luxurious bathing. The deep, repurposed stock tank tub is one of the couple's favorite things about the renovation.
A large skylight lets ample light into the bathroom.