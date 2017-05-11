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All Photos/bath/floors : rug/floors : light hardwood

Bathroom Rug Floors Light Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

"Historically, this topmost room would have housed the silk weavers' rooms, but the room is now Zen, one where you might relax into a freestanding tub or sink into a bed of plumped up pillows," says Eayrs.
For the heart of the space, Hale designed a double vanity—fabricated with wood from the original house—around an existing column. The pendant is by Lindsey Adelman.