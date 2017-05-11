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All Photos/bath/floors : rug/floors : ceramic tile

Bathroom Rug Floors Ceramic Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The master bath also received a new materials palette, including tile from Mosaic House, lights from Apparatus and Workstead, and tadelakt plaster walls and ceiling, which the designers say "feel simultaneously consistent with other home elements, yet fresh and forward."
The new master bathroom was expanded. The maroon sink was moved to a new location and has a more sculptural feel.
Penny tile and blond wood lockers with brass hardware bedeck the shower room.
With this timeframe as a challenge, Bertolini did a full overhaul of the house’s old bathroom.
Built-in shelves and an unframed mirror give the bathroom vanity a clean and streamlined look.