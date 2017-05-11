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All Photos/bath/floors : rug/counters : marble

Bathroom Rug Floors Marble Counters Design Photos and Ideas

Modern elements blend with rustic materials in the bath, including an open tile shower, marble step, and brass ceiling light from Cedar + Moss.
The master bathroom is a calming oasis of marble. The couple often relax here for a moment of tranquility.
A Carrara marble counter and backsplash, concrete floors, a frameless mirror, and white cabinets keep the look seamless and consistent in the bathroom.
White walls, a luxurious marble double-sink, and an area rug give this bathroom an inviting atmosphere. “The natural light, open spaces, and light color palette make it a great place to wake up in the morning,” Flournoy says of his home. The sink is from Restoration Hardware and the rug is from West Elm.
The master bedroom also has a marble-clad ensuite bathroom.
A clawfoot tub was installed beneath the window and can be seen from the bedroom. The semi-enclosed shower room is lined in white subway tile while sage green penny tiles cover the floors.
"Historically, this topmost room would have housed the silk weavers' rooms, but the room is now Zen, one where you might relax into a freestanding tub or sink into a bed of plumped up pillows," says Eayrs.
An ensuite bathroom is shared by two of the bedrooms.