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All Photos/bath/floors : linoleum/showers : open

Bathroom Linoleum Floors Open Showers Design Photos and Ideas

Both bathrooms include modern fixtures while retaining plywood cabinetry. A window extends above the vanity, framing an exterior view in lieu of a mirror.
The original bathroom vanity is in excellent condition, with formica countertops and lots of storage. A built-in weight scale is another eccentric period feature of this home.
The lighting fixture were made by Studio Wok.