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All Photos/bath/floors : concrete/walls : subway tile

Bathroom Concrete Floors Subway Tile Walls Design Photos and Ideas

In the powder room on the main floor, &Tradition's Verner Panton-designed Flowerpot VP1 pendant pops against crisp, white subway tiles.
Black grid wallpaper and black subway tiles continue the grid motif of the apartment inspired by Shiro Kuramata. A teak floor mat and teak mirror complement a teak shower bench, and a wire sculpture of a bonsai tree completes the Japanese vibe.
guest bathroom with my favorite tile & custom vanity cabinets made by our friend
The shared bathroom features warm, natural finishes, including concrete, timber, and ceramic tile.
The stylish and cost-effective bathroom features a concrete countertop, subway tiling, and laurel plywood cabinetry.
Set against a freestanding wall, the bathtub is a zone of tranquility.
Glass panels line the wall of the wet room with soaking tub and shower. The glass panels open up to the windows and natural landscape of this remote setting.
A free standing soaking tub is located in the master bath wet room.
Shower with shower glass and bench in guest bathroom.
Continuous view from the bathroom
The master suite features a walk-in closet and a beautiful minimalist bathroom.
There is a half bath on the main level and this full one upstairs, which also has a skylight and generous ceiling height, thanks to the pitched roof. Douglas Fir cabinetry keeps consistent with the rest of the house.
Simple subway tiles decorate the walls of the main floor bath. A seamless concrete floor leads to directly to the shower with full-height glazing.
Australian studio Keen Architecture designed this large laundry room with minimalist grey walls, subway tiles splashback, built-in cabinetry and a large window that opens out to the garden, perfect for clothes in need of sun-drying.
White oak cabinetry was custom built and fabricated by FWD. Polished concrete floors and white tile compliment the warm wood tones.