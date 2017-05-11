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All Photos/bath/floors : concrete/walls : stone tile

Bathroom Concrete Floors Stone Tile Walls Design Photos and Ideas

While the rest of the loft is bright and airy, the team wanted to create a moodier look for the powder room. “We used darker handmade tile (Mano from the Cev Series in Cobalt from DDS) and found these concrete sinks from the UK (Elm Sink from Kast Concrete) that can be made any size you want,” Francis says. “We used brass fixtures to finish it off.”
The master bath features round penny tiles and concrete tile floors.
Modern tile in the bathroom and a minimalist bedroom give the home a polished, yet inviting, look.
Windows allow natural light to filter into the space and also provide guests with views of the vineyard locale.
Design Studio of Yuriy Zimenko Designer: Zimenko Yuriy Site: https://zimenko.ua
Made of stained beech wood with pulls by Mockett, the bathroom vanity was custom-designed by the architects. A Caesarstone counter, Toto sink fixture, Tech Lighting mirror, and Kohler toilet and sink are surrounded by Mosa tiles.
Master bathroom