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All Photos/bath/floors : concrete/walls : stone slab

Bathroom Concrete Floors Stone Slab Walls Design Photos and Ideas

The upper floor has a smaller footprint than the lower floor. This created an opportunity to remove the ceiling in the shower to let the owners bathe outdoors in privacy.
Massive stones have also been embedded into the guest bathroom.
A Carrara marble counter and backsplash, concrete floors, a frameless mirror, and white cabinets keep the look seamless and consistent in the bathroom.
A clean-lined bathroom of stone and concrete.