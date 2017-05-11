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All Photos/bath/floors : concrete/walls : marble

Bathroom Concrete Floors Marble Walls Design Photos and Ideas

The bentwood mirrors and brass fixtures in the master bathroom fit in with the subtle midcentury design language throughout the home. A large window fills the space with natural light, which bounces off the white Carrara marble vanity top and herringbone tiles on the wall.
Once the pivot door is opened, the indoor bathing and showering experience becomes an outdoor experience
A Smart Glass wall in the upper floor bathroom.
A bathroom is the only enclosed space on the upper level.
Design Studio of Yuriy Zimenko Designer: Zimenko Yuriy Site: https://zimenko.ua
The space here still emphasizes its continuity but in an orthogonal order. The ceiling undulates up and down with the heights distributing different activities.