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All Photos/bath/floors : concrete/walls : glass tile

Bathroom Concrete Floors Glass Tile Walls Design Photos and Ideas

New plantings provide privacy for the glass-walled shower in the master bathroom. The matte black fixtures are by Phoenix.
The tiles in the bathrooms are by Clé Tile and Zia Tile.
Skylights illuminate the bathroom, which sits in the center of the unit and is elevated slightly to accommodate the plumbing below. “It’s a wood box on the exterior and glass on the interior,” says Ruben. “It feels open and serene.” The glass tile is from Arizona Tile. The sink is from Toto.
“I’ve always been crazy about tile,” says Jessy, which is why she was heartbroken when she found the 1961 powder blue tile in the master bathroom had been scribbled on with permanent marker. “Turn right for cold water. Turn left for hot,” the wall read. The new tile is by Ann Sacks. “We tried to source products that looked appropriate for the period,” Jessy explains.
Speckled blue floor-to-ceiling tiles line the spacious bathroom shower, which also includes polished concrete and richly textured wood ceilings.
Here is the spacious master bath, complete with a large rain shower-head.
Even the bathrooms feature a view.
The renovation introduced modern bathrooms into the building.
Design Studio of Yuriy Zimenko Designer: Zimenko Yuriy Site: https://zimenko.ua
Aranzazu House - Besonías Almeida arquitectos
Queenstown gets cold in winter, hence the installation of a sauna. Outside, the landscaping was kept deliberately casual, with rock walls and gravel paths.