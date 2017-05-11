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All Photos/bath/floors : concrete/walls : ceramic tile

Bathroom Concrete Floors Ceramic Tile Walls Design Photos and Ideas

The curving concrete tub has the same color as the floor, to appear as through it's rising out of it.
Freijó wood cabinetry topped with large-format terracotta-colored ceramic tile from Portobello America in one of the bathrooms. The concrete sink is from <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Konkrë Living Design.</span>
Wood panelling brings a warmth to the concrete-and-white space.
The bathroom's shower is wheelchair accessible, if needed.
Hektor is divided into five suites, each with its own kitchen and bathroom.
"My wish for the bathroom was for it to feel like walking along a creek through the Tasmanian wilderness,
Christine wanted the bathroom to embrace darker hues and shadows. The architect credits Japanese novelist Jun'ichirō Tanizaki’s In Praise of Shadows as her reference for the space.
Ali chose a wall tile that reflects the early ’70s era when the building was constructed. The oversized yellow wall lights are from IKEA.
In the primary bath, which includes the home’s only indoor shower, Lachapelle used plumbing fixtures and hardware with an oil-rubbed bronze finish that relate to the touches of black in the living space. The wood dowel and leather triangle towel holders are from Schoolhouse.
Concrete stretches across the bathroom floor into the shower, where a floor-to-ceiling window frames the great outdoors. A simple palette of concrete, plywood, and keystone white mosaic tile gives the bathroom a clean look.
Among Jessy’s favorite original details are the door headers, which are the same width as the doors themselves. A fresh coat of white paint from Sherwin-Williams gives the house a clean look. The bathroom tile is by Heath in French Gray Manganese.
Every room in the house has access to natural light. The bathroom cabinets are standard mid-grade factory-built cabinets, topped by custom poured concrete countertops that the architects designed and built.
Each cabin’s bathroom has a private toilet room, sink, and shower with a floor-to-ceiling window that can be opened while showering to let nature inside. “You can literally bathe in nature,” says designer Taylor Bode. A ladder leads to a loft with a skylight.
The guest bathroom features bright turquoise Arcilla Field tiles by Ann Sacks and brass fixtures and fittings that will develop a patina over time. A skylight above the shower provides natural light and brightens the room.
The guest bathroom continues the concrete countertops seen in the kitchen, but paired with handmade tiles that range in tone from green to yellow.
The bathroom is the only fully enclosed room in the apartment, and it sits below the new mezzanine level. Geometric tiles have been used to create a playful backsplash against the raw brick wall behind the sink.
The majority of the boys’ bathroom is clad in economic, white ceramic tile. A band of yellow tiles delineates each boy’s personal area, and the color continues across the ceiling. The Andy Warhol pixelated tiles by Dune were an indulgence, and they were used sparingly for impact.
my dream bathroom
The shared bathroom features warm, natural finishes, including concrete, timber, and ceramic tile.
The open shower zone was designed to feel like the shower in a luxury gym or wellness center.
White penny tiles reflect natural light in the bathroom.
Bathrooms were kept simple, with tile from the same line: Urban Atelier from Aleluia Cerâmicas, which has been in business for over 100 years.
The designers specified Nero Marquina tile in a 2"x12" honed finish to cover the bathroom floor "for a dramatic yet seamless look in the large master bathroom."
Vertical tiles line the shower and the faucet backsplash.
Bathroom
Curved nuances even extend to the shower in the sleek, black-tiled bathroom.
The master bath of Highlands Ranch features twin Duravit cabinets with concrete sinks, all lit from above by an automated skylight. SGS' design provides passive cooling when coupled with the garden-level windows. The ocean view shower provides a seamless indoor/outdoor bathing experience.
10cm x 10cm white tiles line all the bathroom walls and floors. The same tiles pop up in the kitchen.
The bathroom features an indoor/outdoor shower. The Wetstyle sink is outfitted with a Blu Bathworks faucet.
A wall of dimensional Heath Ceramics tile—the Bowtie and Diamond mixed—backs a teak and quartz floating vanity.
The renovation introduced modern bathrooms into the building.
The bathroom in guest room 7
The bathroom in guest room 6
A guest room bathroom.
A look at the simple, modern bathroom with a monolithic sink.
The bathroom is sheathed in Dal Tile, with a Silestone countertop placed over an IKEA cabinet. The curb-less shower supports aging in place.
An exposed beam adds depth and character to one of the guest bathrooms while graphic tiles echo the complex geometries of an extensive collection of butterflies that is on display.
The gym features concrete, three-dimensional tile in the steam room and shower, and cedar in the sauna.
Contained within this gabled-roof section are the bedrooms and bathrooms, which look out to stunning views of the mountains.
The master bath with cedar countertops overlooks views of a lush fan palm. The custom vessel sink was crafted by the owner.
Sliding glass doors next to a freestanding bath provide visual connectivity to the outdoors.
SOA Soler Orozco Arquitectos . Casa Molina
The bathroom
014.CASA PEX
The finish palette in the bathroom relates to the kitchen for consistency.
White, hexagon tiles frame a shower and bath block of space in the Master Bath.
A cheerful yellow bathroom.
A sculptural freestanding washbasin by Gessi is found in the first-floor powder room. The hex tiles are courtesy of Dear Human.