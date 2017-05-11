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All Photos/bath/floors : concrete/tubs : undermount

Bathroom Concrete Floors Undermount Tubs Design Photos and Ideas

Bathroom finishes are an inversion of the darker palette in the main spaces, using a white reconstituted stone counter atop a laminate cabinet, with blackbutt shelves and brass faucets.
Wein House - Besonías Almeida arquitectos
Bathroom in 1920s style