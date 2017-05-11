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All Photos/bath/floors : concrete/tubs : drop in

Bathroom Concrete Floors Drop In Tubs Design Photos and Ideas

Ben Allen renovated this old Victorian in London using a rainbow of colored concrete. One of the new bathrooms is cast in mossy green with an arch motif that appears throughout the home.
The bathroom cabinetry is also custom-designed by Béar Architects.
The homeowner also crafted the surround of the bathtub in the master bathroom.
Even the master bathroom boasts spectacular views to the south. Vertical-grain oak, with visible knots, is featured throughout the interior to establish a contemporary, rustic aesthetic in reference to the old farmhouses that inspired the home.
White penny tiles reflect natural light in the bathroom.
A look at the master bathroom, which seamlessly integrates with the bedroom. A custom wood vanity and tub unit complement the minimalist, spa-like atmosphere.
Bathroom
Design Studio of Yuriy Zimenko Designer: Zimenko Yuriy Site: https://zimenko.ua
In the master bath, the architect managed to combine privacy and a view by adding a horizontal-line pattern to the glass wall.
A clean-lined bathroom of stone and concrete.
The en suite tub is by Kaldewei, the mixer is by Tonic, and the spout is by Sussex Taps.
Master bathroom with views to the valley-VILLA CP