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All Photos/bath/floors : concrete/toilets : two piece

Bathroom Concrete Floors Two Piece Toilets Design Photos and Ideas

Freijó wood cabinetry topped with large-format terracotta-colored ceramic tile from Portobello America in one of the bathrooms. The concrete sink is from <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Konkrë Living Design.</span>
Bathrooms were kept simple, with tile from the same line: Urban Atelier from Aleluia Cerâmicas, which has been in business for over 100 years.
The upper floor has a smaller footprint than the lower floor. This created an opportunity to remove the ceiling in the shower to let the owners bathe outdoors in privacy.
10cm x 10cm white tiles line all the bathroom walls and floors. The same tiles pop up in the kitchen.
The bathroom in guest room 7
A guest room bathroom.
One of the kitchen's panel doors opens to reveal a hidden bathroom.
There is a half bath on the main level and this full one upstairs, which also has a skylight and generous ceiling height, thanks to the pitched roof. Douglas Fir cabinetry keeps consistent with the rest of the house.
Design Studio of Yuriy Zimenko Designer: Zimenko Yuriy Site: https://zimenko.ua
Aranzazu House - Besonías Almeida arquitectos
014.CASA PEX
The space here still emphasizes its continuity but in an orthogonal order. The ceiling undulates up and down with the heights distributing different activities.