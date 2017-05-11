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All Photos/bath/floors : concrete/sinks : wall mount

Bathroom Concrete Floors Wall Mount Sinks Design Photos and Ideas

The bathroom's shower is wheelchair accessible, if needed.
Hektor is divided into five suites, each with its own kitchen and bathroom.
"My wish for the bathroom was for it to feel like walking along a creek through the Tasmanian wilderness,
Bathroom
Sævik designed the wood tub in the bathroom, which features an adjacent sauna. The Inxx A5 faucet is by Mora.
Ali chose a wall tile that reflects the early ’70s era when the building was constructed. The oversized yellow wall lights are from IKEA.
In the powder room on the main floor, &Tradition's Verner Panton-designed Flowerpot VP1 pendant pops against crisp, white subway tiles.
A bespoke copper bathtub and matching tapware is framed by expansive mountainside views.
The small bathroom inside the shipping container at the entrance. The inside walls have been painted white to create a sleek, minimal appearance.
A freestanding Kohler Ceric bath anchors one side of the emerald-tiled bathroom.
In the en suite bath on the second floor, a concrete floor gives way to a round, tiled, double-height space that culminates in a skylight. Plants hang on either side of a custom shower-head from Still Bathrooms. The faucets is from Crestial and the pendants are from Spazio Lighting.
The master bathroom uses plastered shower walls and a large window to maintain a simple, direct rapport with the outdoors.
The bedroom freely flows into an open bathroom area.
Cobalt blue wall tile brightens the bathroom and contributes to the home’s palette, which juxtaposes earth tones with primary colors.
The majority of the boys’ bathroom is clad in economic, white ceramic tile. A band of yellow tiles delineates each boy’s personal area, and the color continues across the ceiling. The Andy Warhol pixelated tiles by Dune were an indulgence, and they were used sparingly for impact.
The team used concrete roofing throughout, allowing the material history evident in the formwork and natural imperfections to come through.
The designers specified Nero Marquina tile in a 2"x12" honed finish to cover the bathroom floor "for a dramatic yet seamless look in the large master bathroom."
Peaceful & Serene
Skylights allow light to move across dark spaces throughout the day.
While the rest of the loft is bright and airy, the team wanted to create a moodier look for the powder room. “We used darker handmade tile (Mano from the Cev Series in Cobalt from DDS) and found these concrete sinks from the UK (Elm Sink from Kast Concrete) that can be made any size you want,” Francis says. “We used brass fixtures to finish it off.”
Floral wallpaper adds extra flair to the home's small powder room.
Located behind the kitchen beneath the mezzanine, the bathroom makes up for its lack of natural light with bright lights and mirrored cabinets that create the illusion of spaciousness.
An elegant floating stone sink fits in with the home’s vernacular.
The bathroom includes operable windows, which provide a fireplace and outdoor view while bathing.
The master bath of Highlands Ranch features twin Duravit cabinets with concrete sinks, all lit from above by an automated skylight. SGS' design provides passive cooling when coupled with the garden-level windows. The ocean view shower provides a seamless indoor/outdoor bathing experience.
Each bedroom comes with a private bathroom.
An iron-and-glass bulkhead defines the main shower area.
A clean and simple bathroom add to the modern feel of the space.
Bathed in Light To help disperse light in the newly opened-up interior, the designers clad the roof over the guest bathroom with Danpalon, a translucent polycarbonate that brings in lots of softened natural light. The walls and door are frosted glass. Says Kyprianou: “You can’t see much through the glass—just silhouettes—so our guests don’t mind!” danpalon.com.au Hung Up With the budget running out toward the end of the project, Kyprianou wanted to avoid forking out for a custom-designed walk-in closet in the master bedroom. So he conceived of a simple and cheap storage solution: drilling holes through the wooden roof trusses and feeding inexpensive aluminum closet rods through. junolightinggroup.com
An industrial-inspired bathroom has fixtures that look like sections of cut pipes.
The bathrooms are finished with cementitious resin and Wet System wallpaper.
A Brodware console sink has been integrated on the opposite side of the bed.
A platform bed keeps things simple in the master bedroom. “We said that everything that could be made of wood should be—including the shower stall,” says Tomas.
A detail of the ensuite bathroom. "House A embodies our desire to build something relevant for our generation," say the architects. "A lot of younger people and downsizers don't have a lot of stuff or are having children much later, and we are using our homes for all kinds of things, from starting businesses or hosting a long table dinner for 20. We wanted to build a prototype house that did all of these things, while being affordable, sustainable and made from really beautiful, long lasting materials."
The bathroom is bright, clean and beautiful - everything you want a bathroom to be.
The huge skylight in the bathroom floods the space with light. It's great when planning what to wear while looking up at the morning sky for weather too.
Design Studio of Yuriy Zimenko Designer: Zimenko Yuriy Site: https://zimenko.ua
San Marco acrysil decora has been used on one side of the bathroom wall.
The bathroom
Floor-to-ceiling glass doors frame the gorgeous outdoor views.
Bathroom in 1920s style
The finish palette in the bathroom relates to the kitchen for consistency.
A clean-lined bathroom of stone and concrete.
A jacuzzi bathtub that looks out fo views of the neighborhood.
A vintage Beni Ourain rug from Mehraban in London Angeles.
The oversized custom made concrete trough sink sits on a bronze base with a beautiful patina, industrial coper piping and taps. The mirror, which is suspended from the ceiling by braided leather straps, was manufactured by PSS Design Cult. An xl oval NativeStone bathtub.
Milestones' cement plaster covers the walls of the minimalist bathroom. The Scola sink from Duravit is accompanied by a chrome Grohe Essence faucet and Hansgrohe's Croma Green Showerpipe.
Meg Home | Olson Kundig
The sink in the half bath was special-ordered from Home Depot and Pavonetti designed the base to give the basin a snug fit. He built it out of a steel rod and painted it with black shoe polish.
An addition created space for a half bathroom and a mudroom. The sink is by Signature Hardware; the Luxe hexagonal tiles from Arizona Tile were custom arranged by Wilding. - Denver, Colorado Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017
The bathroom includes a stainless steel-and-aluminum Vipp bath module with integrated sink, faucet, and Corian countertop; Vipp spot lamp; glass-walled shower with a complete set of Vipp bathroom accessories; towels; and a Duravit toilet.
Sayes designed a pegboard screen to hide a bathtub and wash basin in the downstairs bathroom, and used the same shade of salmon-hued paint from Resene on the ceiling in the master bedroom. Sayes fashioned the pendant lamp from common parts, including a ceramic socket and a G125 incandescent lightbulb.
Benjamin Moore’s “Mountain Peak White” coats the western red cedar walls in the master bathroom, which is detailed with the same Carrara marble countertop seen in the kitchen. Waterworks tile covers the floor, and an Agape tub stands across from a vanity light fixture custom-made by the firm’s interior designer, Erin Martin.
An airtight building envelop helps naturally insulate the structure. The appliances in the house are energy-efficient, and use greywater recycling.