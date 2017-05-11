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All Photos/bath/floors : concrete/sinks : drop in

Bathroom Concrete Floors Drop In Sinks Design Photos and Ideas

One of the bedrooms at the attic level features a teal scheme that defines the in-built study-cum-bedhead and bathroom-cum-wardrobe area.
The Japanese bathroom is well lit by many windows. The home's palette of Hokkaido Cedar wood, concrete floors and grey-textured walls is condensed into this intimate space.
The bathroom cabinetry is also custom-designed by Béar Architects.
Bathroom a few steps up
A steel ladder leads to a sleeping loft, and a bathroom is tucked into the steel-clad portion of each cabin. “The bathroom walls and floors are covered in a waterproof putty that has been treated with a matte varnish,” Tetere-Sulce says. “This is a practical, durable solution for everyday use of the space.”
Black grid wallpaper and black subway tiles continue the grid motif of the apartment inspired by Shiro Kuramata. A teak floor mat and teak mirror complement a teak shower bench, and a wire sculpture of a bonsai tree completes the Japanese vibe.
Concrete stretches across the bathroom floor into the shower, where a floor-to-ceiling window frames the great outdoors. A simple palette of concrete, plywood, and keystone white mosaic tile gives the bathroom a clean look.
New plantings provide privacy for the glass-walled shower in the master bathroom. The matte black fixtures are by Phoenix.
The bathrooms are wrapped in raw plywood that lends organic texture, warmth and pattern to the interior.
The homeowner also crafted the surround of the bathtub in the master bathroom.
Even the master bathroom boasts spectacular views to the south. Vertical-grain oak, with visible knots, is featured throughout the interior to establish a contemporary, rustic aesthetic in reference to the old farmhouses that inspired the home.
The guest bathroom features bright turquoise Arcilla Field tiles by Ann Sacks and brass fixtures and fittings that will develop a patina over time. A skylight above the shower provides natural light and brightens the room.
The bentwood mirrors and brass fixtures in the master bathroom fit in with the subtle midcentury design language throughout the home. A large window fills the space with natural light, which bounces off the white Carrara marble vanity top and herringbone tiles on the wall.
A bathroom tucked beneath the stairway has a cavernous quality. Everything—down to the toilet and Hansgrohe AXOR faucets—has the same charcoal shade.
The bathroom counter tops are crafted from concrete, which was cast on-site and polished.
The glazed corner detail allows natural light to flood the shower in the master bathroom.
The tiles in the bathrooms are by Clé Tile and Zia Tile.
This bathroom features a custom-designed vanity with Kohler fixtures.
Skylights illuminate the bathroom, which sits in the center of the unit and is elevated slightly to accommodate the plumbing below. “It’s a wood box on the exterior and glass on the interior,” says Ruben. “It feels open and serene.” The glass tile is from Arizona Tile. The sink is from Toto.
The shared bathroom features warm, natural finishes, including concrete, timber, and ceramic tile.
The architects outfitted the baths with smooth concrete floors, walls, ceilings—and a cantilevered vanity.
White oak joinery divides the space and provides ample storage. It also allows the original sprinkler system and structure to be revealed and celebrated. “We had to put up about 20 coats of special fire-retardant paint so that we could keep the steel structure visible,” says Béliveau.
A look at the master bathroom, which seamlessly integrates with the bedroom. A custom wood vanity and tub unit complement the minimalist, spa-like atmosphere.
From the master bath, the homeowners have easy access to their main living spaces and this private courtyard.
Brass lights from Apparatus Studio provide extra lighting in the bathroom. The space is complete with Alexander Marchant sinks and faucet, hardware from Schoolhouse Electric and the same cabinetry seen throughout the rest of the loft.
The master bath features round penny tiles and concrete tile floors.
Here is the spacious master bath, complete with a large rain shower-head.
The vanity and toilet are height-adjustable to accommodate a range of users.
The bathroom can be accessed from the entry side of the apartment, as well as the bedroom via this door. Custom lighting is from PSLab.
Playful geometry and clean lines also make their way into the minimalist bathroom, which is surrounded by the same “concrete finish” walls used throughout the home.
Modern tile in the bathroom and a minimalist bedroom give the home a polished, yet inviting, look.
This prefabricated home in California sought to minimize waste in everything from the construction process to the appliances and fixtures inside. The sink in the powder room is made from recycled tires.
The master suite features a walk-in closet and a beautiful minimalist bathroom.
A look at the simple, modern bathroom with a monolithic sink.
Every detail is attended to when it comes to modern bathroom vanities, light included. But an almost indiscernible gold pendant light is all that’s needed in this bathroom that’s full of natural light.
SOA Soler Orozco Arquitectos . Casa Molina
Wein House - Besonías Almeida arquitectos
Aranzazu House - Besonías Almeida arquitectos
The original beams, walls, and foundational structures of the buildings have been refreshed, and washed-out concrete has been selected for the floors, kitchen counters, and basins.
Floor-to-ceiling glass doors frame the gorgeous outdoor views.
In the master bath, a geometric mirror hangs from the ceiling above, providing continuous views to the hills and sky beyond.
Texture, light, and a pureness of materiality turn the bathroom into a balanced composition.
Glossy green cabinets, textured wall coverings, and polished concrete floors in desert hues decorate one of the guest baths.
In the master bathroom, Godmorgon vanities from Ikea stand next to a dual-flush Aquia toilet from Toto. A Tolomeo Wall Spot lamp, designed by Michele De Lucchi and Giancarlo Fassina for Artemide, hangs above the mirror.
A large, wood framed skylight fills the master bath with daylight. A Frank Lloyd Wright inspired shower curtain accents the remodeled bath.
Luxurious and simple master bath.