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All Photos/bath/floors : concrete/showers : open

Bathroom Concrete Floors Open Showers Design Photos and Ideas

The curving concrete tub has the same color as the floor, to appear as through it's rising out of it.
An outdoor shower set in the timber-clad walkway offers another way for the homeowners and their guests to connect with nature, and an easy way to rinse off after swimming.
Hektor is divided into five suites, each with its own kitchen and bathroom.
Adjacent to the soaring family room is an impressive, although curiously placed, concrete silo shower embedded with glass bricks.
The furniture comes from antique shops and flea markets.
Both kids' bedrooms also have en suite bathrooms.
Bathroom a few steps up
Another WarmlyYours mirror in the bathroom heats the home.
A soaking tub with a rain shower head provides a sense of luxury in the bathroom, where a concrete wall, flooring, and vanity counter offset a white oak vanity and more Douglas fir paneling. "Glass beads were added to the concrete before it was poured," Kevin tells us. "This lightens the weight of the concrete by 37% and adds R-value."
Black grid wallpaper and black subway tiles continue the grid motif of the apartment inspired by Shiro Kuramata. A teak floor mat and teak mirror complement a teak shower bench, and a wire sculpture of a bonsai tree completes the Japanese vibe.
The bespoke bath rail in the master suite incorporates concealed plumbing, LED lighting, and functions as a shelf and towel rail.
Concrete stretches across the bathroom floor into the shower, where a floor-to-ceiling window frames the great outdoors. A simple palette of concrete, plywood, and keystone white mosaic tile gives the bathroom a clean look.
Every room in the house has access to natural light. The bathroom cabinets are standard mid-grade factory-built cabinets, topped by custom poured concrete countertops that the architects designed and built.
The warm and luxurious bathroom features a Toto washlet with water jets and a heated toilet seat. The large shower with timber floor slats faces a view of the garden.
In the en suite bath on the second floor, a concrete floor gives way to a round, tiled, double-height space that culminates in a skylight. Plants hang on either side of a custom shower-head from Still Bathrooms. The faucets is from Crestial and the pendants are from Spazio Lighting.
All of the bathrooms, which were sans doors in the previous iteration of the house, were reconfigured.
Each cabin’s bathroom has a private toilet room, sink, and shower with a floor-to-ceiling window that can be opened while showering to let nature inside. “You can literally bathe in nature,” says designer Taylor Bode. A ladder leads to a loft with a skylight.
The guest bathroom features bright turquoise Arcilla Field tiles by Ann Sacks and brass fixtures and fittings that will develop a patina over time. A skylight above the shower provides natural light and brightens the room.
Plastered surfaces provide a calm texture to the shower, which was built to feel like a spa. Cal Faucets also supplied the showerhead.
Slats along the facade filter natural light into the master bathroom.
The master bathroom uses plastered shower walls and a large window to maintain a simple, direct rapport with the outdoors.
The bathroom counter tops are crafted from concrete, which was cast on-site and polished.
The glazed corner detail allows natural light to flood the shower in the master bathroom.
Light penetrates the concrete bathroom via a skylight.
The bathroom is the only fully enclosed room in the apartment, and it sits below the new mezzanine level. Geometric tiles have been used to create a playful backsplash against the raw brick wall behind the sink.
The majority of the boys’ bathroom is clad in economic, white ceramic tile. A band of yellow tiles delineates each boy’s personal area, and the color continues across the ceiling. The Andy Warhol pixelated tiles by Dune were an indulgence, and they were used sparingly for impact.
This bathroom features Idro components—including a mineral green matte lacquered vanity unit with a 10-centimeter-thick London Grey Fenix NTM top. The dark wood Core wall bars are bedecked with Gym Space components in the matte Anthracite finish. A leather strap attaches the mirror to the wall bar system.
my dream bathroom
guest bathroom with my favorite tile & custom vanity cabinets made by our friend
White penny tiles reflect natural light in the bathroom.
Brass hardware adds a pleasing contrast.
The concrete master bathroom is illuminated by a skylight.
Inside the bunkers, each one serves a different purpose, with some used as storage and others used as private living ares. Here, this bathroom features simple finishes of local wood, with skylights overhead to brighten the space.
Speckled blue floor-to-ceiling tiles line the spacious bathroom shower, which also includes polished concrete and richly textured wood ceilings.
The master bath features round penny tiles and concrete tile floors.
The upper floor has a smaller footprint than the lower floor. This created an opportunity to remove the ceiling in the shower to let the owners bathe outdoors in privacy.
Here is the spacious master bath, complete with a large rain shower-head.
The bathroom can be accessed from the entry side of the apartment, as well as the bedroom via this door. Custom lighting is from PSLab.
Glass panels line the wall of the wet room with soaking tub and shower. The glass panels open up to the windows and natural landscape of this remote setting.
A free standing soaking tub is located in the master bath wet room.
Shower with shower glass and bench in guest bathroom.
Once the pivot door is opened, the indoor bathing and showering experience becomes an outdoor experience
The master bath of Highlands Ranch features twin Duravit cabinets with concrete sinks, all lit from above by an automated skylight. SGS' design provides passive cooling when coupled with the garden-level windows. The ocean view shower provides a seamless indoor/outdoor bathing experience.
10cm x 10cm white tiles line all the bathroom walls and floors. The same tiles pop up in the kitchen.
The renovation introduced modern bathrooms into the building.
The bathroom in guest room 7
A guest room bathroom.
A clean and simple bathroom add to the modern feel of the space.
The pool is accessed by crossing the Paleolithic mosaic that adorns the walls of the shower.
Bathed in Light To help disperse light in the newly opened-up interior, the designers clad the roof over the guest bathroom with Danpalon, a translucent polycarbonate that brings in lots of softened natural light. The walls and door are frosted glass. Says Kyprianou: “You can’t see much through the glass—just silhouettes—so our guests don’t mind!” danpalon.com.au Hung Up With the budget running out toward the end of the project, Kyprianou wanted to avoid forking out for a custom-designed walk-in closet in the master bedroom. So he conceived of a simple and cheap storage solution: drilling holes through the wooden roof trusses and feeding inexpensive aluminum closet rods through. junolightinggroup.com
An industrial-inspired bathroom has fixtures that look like sections of cut pipes.
The gym features concrete, three-dimensional tile in the steam room and shower, and cedar in the sauna.
A platform bed keeps things simple in the master bedroom. “We said that everything that could be made of wood should be—including the shower stall,” says Tomas.
Contained within this gabled-roof section are the bedrooms and bathrooms, which look out to stunning views of the mountains.
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