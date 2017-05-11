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All Photos/bath/floors : concrete/showers : full

Bathroom Concrete Floors Full Showers Design Photos and Ideas

The curving concrete tub has the same color as the floor, to appear as through it's rising out of it.
Ali chose a wall tile that reflects the early ’70s era when the building was constructed. The oversized yellow wall lights are from IKEA.
In the bathroom, a concrete sink basin and shelf cast by a local artisan sits over a birch vanity.
New plantings provide privacy for the glass-walled shower in the master bathroom. The matte black fixtures are by Phoenix.
This bathroom features Idro components—including a mineral green matte lacquered vanity unit with a 10-centimeter-thick London Grey Fenix NTM top. The dark wood Core wall bars are bedecked with Gym Space components in the matte Anthracite finish. A leather strap attaches the mirror to the wall bar system.
The open shower zone was designed to feel like the shower in a luxury gym or wellness center.
“I’ve always been crazy about tile,” says Jessy, which is why she was heartbroken when she found the 1961 powder blue tile in the master bathroom had been scribbled on with permanent marker. “Turn right for cold water. Turn left for hot,” the wall read. The new tile is by Ann Sacks. “We tried to source products that looked appropriate for the period,” Jessy explains.
Bathrooms were kept simple, with tile from the same line: Urban Atelier from Aleluia Cerâmicas, which has been in business for over 100 years.
The designers specified Nero Marquina tile in a 2"x12" honed finish to cover the bathroom floor "for a dramatic yet seamless look in the large master bathroom."
The upper floor has a smaller footprint than the lower floor. This created an opportunity to remove the ceiling in the shower to let the owners bathe outdoors in privacy.
The vanity and toilet are height-adjustable to accommodate a range of users.
The bathroom can be accessed from the entry side of the apartment, as well as the bedroom via this door. Custom lighting is from PSLab.
Playful geometry and clean lines also make their way into the minimalist bathroom, which is surrounded by the same “concrete finish” walls used throughout the home.
Set against a freestanding wall, the bathtub is a zone of tranquility.
Curved nuances even extend to the shower in the sleek, black-tiled bathroom.
Once the pivot door is opened, the indoor bathing and showering experience becomes an outdoor experience
Even the bathrooms feature a view.
The master bath of Highlands Ranch features twin Duravit cabinets with concrete sinks, all lit from above by an automated skylight. SGS' design provides passive cooling when coupled with the garden-level windows. The ocean view shower provides a seamless indoor/outdoor bathing experience.
10cm x 10cm white tiles line all the bathroom walls and floors. The same tiles pop up in the kitchen.
The bathroom features an indoor/outdoor shower. The Wetstyle sink is outfitted with a Blu Bathworks faucet.
Each bedroom comes with a private bathroom.
Massive stones have also been embedded into the guest bathroom.
The renovation introduced modern bathrooms into the building.
Continuous view from the bathroom
The bathroom in guest room 7
The bathroom in guest room 6
The master suite features a walk-in closet and a beautiful minimalist bathroom.
A bathroom is the only enclosed space on the upper level.
Bathed in Light To help disperse light in the newly opened-up interior, the designers clad the roof over the guest bathroom with Danpalon, a translucent polycarbonate that brings in lots of softened natural light. The walls and door are frosted glass. Says Kyprianou: “You can’t see much through the glass—just silhouettes—so our guests don’t mind!” danpalon.com.au Hung Up With the budget running out toward the end of the project, Kyprianou wanted to avoid forking out for a custom-designed walk-in closet in the master bedroom. So he conceived of a simple and cheap storage solution: drilling holes through the wooden roof trusses and feeding inexpensive aluminum closet rods through. junolightinggroup.com
The bathroom is sheathed in Dal Tile, with a Silestone countertop placed over an IKEA cabinet. The curb-less shower supports aging in place.
An exposed beam adds depth and character to one of the guest bathrooms while graphic tiles echo the complex geometries of an extensive collection of butterflies that is on display.
The gym features concrete, three-dimensional tile in the steam room and shower, and cedar in the sauna.
The master bath with cedar countertops overlooks views of a lush fan palm. The custom vessel sink was crafted by the owner.
Windows allow natural light to filter into the space and also provide guests with views of the vineyard locale.
The two bathrooms are sited on either end of the rectangular plan. Each have been fitted with discrete skylights for additional illumination.
The bathroom
The finish palette in the bathroom relates to the kitchen for consistency.
A large, wood framed skylight fills the master bath with daylight. A Frank Lloyd Wright inspired shower curtain accents the remodeled bath.
The master bath features wetsyle sinks, neolith basalt counters, leicht cabinets, a cementitous floor, and a teak shower platform and bench.
east bedroom looking into shared bath
A Toto toilet and bathroom sink, with a faucet by GROHE, are illuminated by a Leucos light fixture. Birgit Piskor designed the sculpture in the garden beside the shower.
Made of stained beech wood with pulls by Mockett, the bathroom vanity was custom-designed by the architects. A Caesarstone counter, Toto sink fixture, Tech Lighting mirror, and Kohler toilet and sink are surrounded by Mosa tiles.