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All Photos/bath/floors : concrete/showers : enclosed

Bathroom Concrete Floors Enclosed Showers Design Photos and Ideas

One of the bedrooms at the attic level features a teal scheme that defines the in-built study-cum-bedhead and bathroom-cum-wardrobe area.
The bathroom's shower is wheelchair accessible, if needed.
Natural light is an important factor in creating biophilic spaces. The primary bathroom of this house in Venice, California, sits deep in the plan but has three sources of natural light—a skylight, small window, and translucent glass wall shared with the kitchen.
In the primary bath, which includes the home’s only indoor shower, Lachapelle used plumbing fixtures and hardware with an oil-rubbed bronze finish that relate to the touches of black in the living space. The wood dowel and leather triangle towel holders are from Schoolhouse.
The main bathroom features warmly crafted timber joinery contrasted with terrazzo-style concrete floors and industrial concrete ceilings.
Louver doors in the shower provide privacy while allowing strips of light to filter in.
The small bathroom inside the shipping container at the entrance. The inside walls have been painted white to create a sleek, minimal appearance.
The principal bathroom features weathered solid brass tapware, sinks, fixtures, and fittings. The patterned solid brass screen in the bathroom is the same as one made for the front door. It weighs a hefty 551 pounds, and the pattern has been laser water jet cut. “Our client loved a pattern she had in a photo, and we were able to reproduce it and have it scaled, and custom made into these two screens,” says architect Tony Vella.
New plantings provide privacy for the glass-walled shower in the master bathroom. The matte black fixtures are by Phoenix.
An 860-square-foot in-law suite for the clients’ parents is located on the northeast side of the home.
In total, the home offers three-and-a-half bathrooms. Each of the guest bathrooms are finished in the brightly colored tile.
The homeowner also crafted the surround of the bathtub in the master bathroom.
Even the master bathroom boasts spectacular views to the south. Vertical-grain oak, with visible knots, is featured throughout the interior to establish a contemporary, rustic aesthetic in reference to the old farmhouses that inspired the home.
Slats along the facade filter natural light into the master bathroom.
Cobalt blue wall tile brightens the bathroom and contributes to the home’s palette, which juxtaposes earth tones with primary colors.
“I’ve always been crazy about tile,” says Jessy, which is why she was heartbroken when she found the 1961 powder blue tile in the master bathroom had been scribbled on with permanent marker. “Turn right for cold water. Turn left for hot,” the wall read. The new tile is by Ann Sacks. “We tried to source products that looked appropriate for the period,” Jessy explains.
Bathrooms were kept simple, with tile from the same line: Urban Atelier from Aleluia Cerâmicas, which has been in business for over 100 years.
The designers specified Nero Marquina tile in a 2"x12" honed finish to cover the bathroom floor "for a dramatic yet seamless look in the large master bathroom."
The design team transformed the master bathroom into a luxurious en suite with a white-and-black marble rain shower and multicolored his-and-hers robes from Austin's Hotel San Jose. The team also punched a window through the back wall of the office to allow natural light to permeate the room. “The window is switch glass and can be turned on and off for privacy while in the shower, but still provides a view of downtown.”
Subway tiling wraps around the enclosed shower, while operable windows provide airflow without compromising privacy.
The vanity and toilet are height-adjustable to accommodate a range of users.
Playful geometry and clean lines also make their way into the minimalist bathroom, which is surrounded by the same “concrete finish” walls used throughout the home.
Set against a freestanding wall, the bathtub is a zone of tranquility.
Curved nuances even extend to the shower in the sleek, black-tiled bathroom.
In the bathroom, even the shower is paneled in Philippine mahogany.
Located behind the kitchen beneath the mezzanine, the bathroom makes up for its lack of natural light with bright lights and mirrored cabinets that create the illusion of spaciousness.
Modern tile in the bathroom and a minimalist bedroom give the home a polished, yet inviting, look.
Even the bathrooms feature a view.
The bathroom features an indoor/outdoor shower. The Wetstyle sink is outfitted with a Blu Bathworks faucet.
Each bedroom comes with a private bathroom.
Massive stones have also been embedded into the guest bathroom.
The bathroom in guest room 6
The master suite features a walk-in closet and a beautiful minimalist bathroom.
The master bathroom has an outdoor shower.
There is a half bath on the main level and this full one upstairs, which also has a skylight and generous ceiling height, thanks to the pitched roof. Douglas Fir cabinetry keeps consistent with the rest of the house.
A bathroom is the only enclosed space on the upper level.
An exposed beam adds depth and character to one of the guest bathrooms while graphic tiles echo the complex geometries of an extensive collection of butterflies that is on display.
The dramatic bathroom features a glass sink and vanity designed and cast by Mies Grybaitis of OIA. The etched glass shower is accented by green glass tile.
Here is the second added bathroom.
A look at the attached bathroom.
The master bath with cedar countertops overlooks views of a lush fan palm. The custom vessel sink was crafted by the owner.
SOA Soler Orozco Arquitectos . Casa Molina
Master bathroom with backlit pop out wind boxes.
Concrete has been used for the bathroom floor and shower tray.
The upstairs bathroom features a shower illuminated by a skylight.
White, hexagon tiles frame a shower and bath block of space in the Master Bath.
Master bathroom
The bathroom includes a stainless steel-and-aluminum Vipp bath module with integrated sink, faucet, and Corian countertop; Vipp spot lamp; glass-walled shower with a complete set of Vipp bathroom accessories; towels; and a Duravit toilet.
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