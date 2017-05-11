Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/bath/floors : concrete/showers : corner

Bathroom Concrete Floors Corner Showers Design Photos and Ideas

The curving concrete tub has the same color as the floor, to appear as through it's rising out of it.
For the bathroom, local studio Dusty Whipple Designs created a custom concrete sink. It sits within waterproof tadelakt plaster walls that run into the shower and around the room.
Each cabin’s bathroom has a private toilet room, sink, and shower with a floor-to-ceiling window that can be opened while showering to let nature inside. “You can literally bathe in nature,” says designer Taylor Bode. A ladder leads to a loft with a skylight.
The tiles in the bathrooms are by Clé Tile and Zia Tile.
This bathroom features Idro components—including a mineral green matte lacquered vanity unit with a 10-centimeter-thick London Grey Fenix NTM top. The dark wood Core wall bars are bedecked with Gym Space components in the matte Anthracite finish. A leather strap attaches the mirror to the wall bar system.
Skylights illuminate the bathroom, which sits in the center of the unit and is elevated slightly to accommodate the plumbing below. “It’s a wood box on the exterior and glass on the interior,” says Ruben. “It feels open and serene.” The glass tile is from Arizona Tile. The sink is from Toto.
The team used concrete roofing throughout, allowing the material history evident in the formwork and natural imperfections to come through.
Bathrooms were kept simple, with tile from the same line: Urban Atelier from Aleluia Cerâmicas, which has been in business for over 100 years.
The bathroom can be accessed from the entry side of the apartment, as well as the bedroom via this door. Custom lighting is from PSLab.
Bathroom in 1920s style
The bathrooms feature simple white tiles with concrete floors, while pocket doors throughout the home are painted in primary colors to create a subtle pop of bright color.
Texture, light, and a pureness of materiality turn the bathroom into a balanced composition.
The bathroom includes a stainless steel-and-aluminum Vipp bath module with integrated sink, faucet, and Corian countertop; Vipp spot lamp; glass-walled shower with a complete set of Vipp bathroom accessories; towels; and a Duravit toilet.