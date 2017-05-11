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All Photos/bath/floors : concrete/lighting : wall

Bathroom Concrete Floors Wall Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The curving concrete tub has the same color as the floor, to appear as through it's rising out of it.
One of the bedrooms at the attic level features a teal scheme that defines the in-built study-cum-bedhead and bathroom-cum-wardrobe area.
The bathroom's shower is wheelchair accessible, if needed.
Hektor is divided into five suites, each with its own kitchen and bathroom.
The adjoining bathroom gets indirect daylight via openings in the brick wall and a transom window.
Bathroom a few steps up
A steel ladder leads to a sleeping loft, and a bathroom is tucked into the steel-clad portion of each cabin. “The bathroom walls and floors are covered in a waterproof putty that has been treated with a matte varnish,” Tetere-Sulce says. “This is a practical, durable solution for everyday use of the space.”
Ali chose a wall tile that reflects the early ’70s era when the building was constructed. The oversized yellow wall lights are from IKEA.
In the guest bathroom, a light scone from West Elm hangs on lime-washed walls.
A freestanding Kohler Ceric bath anchors one side of the emerald-tiled bathroom.
In the bathroom, a concrete sink basin and shelf cast by a local artisan sits over a birch vanity.
In the en suite bath on the second floor, a concrete floor gives way to a round, tiled, double-height space that culminates in a skylight. Plants hang on either side of a custom shower-head from Still Bathrooms. The faucets is from Crestial and the pendants are from Spazio Lighting.
The guest bathroom features bright turquoise Arcilla Field tiles by Ann Sacks and brass fixtures and fittings that will develop a patina over time. A skylight above the shower provides natural light and brightens the room.
The bentwood mirrors and brass fixtures in the master bathroom fit in with the subtle midcentury design language throughout the home. A large window fills the space with natural light, which bounces off the white Carrara marble vanity top and herringbone tiles on the wall.
A small bathroom is tucked away near the mudroom, hidden behind a pocket door.
Cobalt blue wall tile brightens the bathroom and contributes to the home’s palette, which juxtaposes earth tones with primary colors.
The bathroom is swathed in the same brick red micro-cement.
The shared bathroom features warm, natural finishes, including concrete, timber, and ceramic tile.
The bathroom set-up echoes that of the kitchen. A single-bowl, apron-front sink sits on a thin steel shelf, with exposed plumbing and separate hot and cold taps. The tall, slim inset mirror conceals a medicine chest in the bottom portion.
The concrete master bathroom is illuminated by a skylight.
The designers specified Nero Marquina tile in a 2"x12" honed finish to cover the bathroom floor "for a dramatic yet seamless look in the large master bathroom."
Peaceful & Serene
While the rest of the loft is bright and airy, the team wanted to create a moodier look for the powder room. “We used darker handmade tile (Mano from the Cev Series in Cobalt from DDS) and found these concrete sinks from the UK (Elm Sink from Kast Concrete) that can be made any size you want,” Francis says. “We used brass fixtures to finish it off.”
Brass lights from Apparatus Studio provide extra lighting in the bathroom. The space is complete with Alexander Marchant sinks and faucet, hardware from Schoolhouse Electric and the same cabinetry seen throughout the rest of the loft.
Vertical tiles line the shower and the faucet backsplash.
The upper floor has a smaller footprint than the lower floor. This created an opportunity to remove the ceiling in the shower to let the owners bathe outdoors in privacy.
Here is the spacious master bath, complete with a large rain shower-head.
Floral wallpaper adds extra flair to the home's small powder room.
The bathroom can be accessed from the entry side of the apartment, as well as the bedroom via this door. Custom lighting is from PSLab.
Modern tile in the bathroom and a minimalist bedroom give the home a polished, yet inviting, look.
Even the bathrooms feature a view.
10cm x 10cm white tiles line all the bathroom walls and floors. The same tiles pop up in the kitchen.
The bathroom features an indoor/outdoor shower. The Wetstyle sink is outfitted with a Blu Bathworks faucet.
A wall of dimensional Heath Ceramics tile—the Bowtie and Diamond mixed—backs a teak and quartz floating vanity.
An iron-and-glass bulkhead defines the main shower area.
Continuous view from the bathroom
A guest room bathroom.
A Carrara marble counter and backsplash, concrete floors, a frameless mirror, and white cabinets keep the look seamless and consistent in the bathroom.
A Smart Glass wall in the upper floor bathroom.
An exposed beam adds depth and character to one of the guest bathrooms while graphic tiles echo the complex geometries of an extensive collection of butterflies that is on display.
A Brodware console sink has been integrated on the opposite side of the bed.
A look at the attached bathroom.
Design Studio of Yuriy Zimenko Designer: Zimenko Yuriy Site: https://zimenko.ua
The bathroom is located inside the duct-like cylinder of corrugated aluminum.
Steps lead up from the bathroom to the mezzanine level above. The mezzanine is accessed via ladder in another part of the house.
In the basement, the updated bathroom includes a new shower and toilet. The bathroom walls and ceilings are waxed concrete, while the counter is made from fir.
The bathrooms are a break from the minimalist aesthetic of the living spaces, injecting color and interesting finishes that include the use of a dichroic glass shower divider.
Upon entering the master suite, the tub in the adjoining bath is just glimpsed.
Bathroom in 1920s style
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