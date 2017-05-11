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All Photos/bath/floors : concrete/lighting : track

Bathroom Concrete Floors Track Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The furniture comes from antique shops and flea markets.
The master bathroom uses plastered shower walls and a large window to maintain a simple, direct rapport with the outdoors.
A jacuzzi bathtub that looks out fo views of the neighborhood.