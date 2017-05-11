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All Photos/bath/floors : concrete/floors : terrazzo

Bathroom Concrete Floors Terrazzo Floors Design Photos and Ideas

10cm x 10cm white tiles line all the bathroom walls and floors. The same tiles pop up in the kitchen.
The marble counter morphs from a desk on the right-hand side to a sink next to the bathroom.
Australian studio Keen Architecture designed this large laundry room with minimalist grey walls, subway tiles splashback, built-in cabinetry and a large window that opens out to the garden, perfect for clothes in need of sun-drying.