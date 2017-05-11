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All Photos/bath/floors : concrete/floors : light hardwood

Bathroom Concrete Floors Light Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

In one of the home's bathrooms, a sink from Lindsey Wherrett Ceramics gracefully sits under a circular mirror from Clearlight Designs. The Ilde Wood S pendant is by David Abad.
The bathrooms are a break from the minimalist aesthetic of the living spaces, injecting color and interesting finishes that include the use of a dichroic glass shower divider.
Sauna